* Q1 replacement cost net ex one-offs $4.80 bln vs f'cast
$5.10 bln
* To sell 50,000 bbls/day output in Gulf of Mexico
* Increases estimate of cost of cleaning up Gulf
* Worries over recovery, output seen continuing to fall
* Shares down 3.6 pct vs 0.2 pct sector decline
* TNK-BP accounting change causes sale speculation
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, May 1 BP Plc reported a
bigger-than-expected profit drop on the back of a fall in
production prompted by the need to sell oil fields to pay for
the Gulf of Mexico disaster, raising concerns about the oil
group's turnaround plan.
Europe's second-largest oil company by market value said on
Tuesday output would continue to decline in the second quarter,
helping send its shares down 3.6 percent to 429.3 pence by 0924
GMT against a 0.2 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and
Gas index.
The shares are down 8.9 percent so far this year, against a
1.8 percent average drop among its industry peers.
Analysts at Citigroup said they had doubts about BP's
ability to increase output, keep a lid on costs and maintain its
interest in key assets where it has had disputes with partners.
The financial headwinds also mean BP will struggle to raise
its dividend to the level it was at before the spill, when it
was slashed, analysts at brokerage Bernstein said in a note.
BP unveiled plans to sell a number of mature fields in the
Gulf but a spokesman denied the company was making a more
general pullback from the region, saying the disposals reflected
a new strategy of churning assets more quickly and focusing on
larger, younger projects.
The London-based group added it would have to spend more
than earlier expected to clean up America's worst-ever offshore
oil spill, although this was offset by a drop in the expected
cost of paying out claims after the company agreed a settlement
with impacted individuals and businesses.
BP said its replacement cost (RC) net profit fell to $4.93
billion in the first quarter, compared with $5.61 billion in the
same period last year. The drop was also driven by weaker
refining results.
Stripping out one-off items such as the profit on asset
sales, the result was down 13 percent to $4.80 billion, below an
average forecast of $5.10 billion from a Reuters poll of nine
analysts.
"There is little in the numbers for the bulls," analysts at
Nomura said in a note to clients.
TOUGH CONDITIONS
BP said oil and gas production, excluding its Russian joint
venture TNK-BP, was down 6 percent at 2.45 million barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boepd).
Citigroup said production costs had also risen, due to
measures BP has taken to address safety concerns following the
Gulf of Mexico blowout which killed 11 and led to the spill.
Further output drops are seen in the second quarter, while
the sale of the Gulf of Mexico fields on the block, which
include Holstein and Marlin, will cut another 50,000 boepd.
BP pumped around 260,000 boepd in the Gulf last year, down
from around 400,000 boepd before the spill.
Delays in securing drilling permits - a problem across the
industry following a moratorium in 2010 - have contributed to
the fall in output. But BP says business is gradually returning
to normal in the Gulf.
Chief Executive Bob Dudley, who took over in the wake of the
Gulf spill, has pursued a strategy that analysts have described
as "shrink to grow", selling old fields more quickly than the
group did in the past and focusing investment on new projects.
However, not all analysts are convinced BP will be able to
generate new leads quickly enough to replace the assets being
sold. Investors are also worried about the continuing legal
uncertainty facing the group because of the spill.
The Department of Justice is investigating possible criminal
and civil charges against BP that could lead to fines of more
than $20 billion, although BP says it expects fines of only
around $3.5 billion.
Last month BP reached a proposed settlement to resolve
economic, property and medical claims by more than 100,000
individuals and businesses.
Though BP estimated the deal would cost it $7.8 billion, the
company was able to reduce its provision for likely costs of
compensating victims and, after deducting the increased cost of
shoreline cleanup, BP took a $24 million credit in the quarter's
earnings.
BP also raised speculation that it could sell its 50 percent
share in TNK-BP, after it published the results of the unit
separately, one dealer said. The company has had reputed
disagreements with its oligarch partners in TNK-BP.
The spokesman said the new reporting practice was simply to
increase transparency, while one analyst said it didn't make
sense for BP to sell when the interest was throwing off a lot of
cash.
BP's 13 percent drop in underlying profit compares with a 16
rise at Royal Dutch Shell Plc last week, a 1 percent
drop at U.S. rival ConocoPhillips and an 11 percent drop
at industry leader Exxon Mobil Corp.
Brent crude prices averaged $118.60 per barrel last
quarter, up from $105.43 in the same period a year before.
RC earnings strip out unrealised gains or losses related to
changes in the value of inventories, and as such are comparable
with net income under U.S. accounting rules.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and David Holmes)