LONDON Oct 6 Shares in oil company BP fell 1 percent on Thursday, putting it among the weakest blue chip London stocks as the FTSE 100 recovered from recent lows, with two dealers blaming talk that the company had told analysts its quarterly profits would be below most analysts' forecasts.

BP denied giving analysts any such guidance.

"Sounds like net (profit) will be $5 billion at best," said one dealer who added his investment house currently had a $5.3 billion forecast for BP's third quarter net replacement cost profits.

BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley, who is under pressure from investors unhappy at the company's languishing share price, previously indicated the third quarter would be a weak one as the company restructures following the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Andrew Callus)