UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
LONDON Oct 25 London-based BP reported lower underlying third quarter profits on Tuesday as falling production, after the oil major sold fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, outweighed the benefits of higher crude prices.
BP said replacement cost (RC) net profit was $5.14 billion in the quarter, compared to $1.85 billion in the same period last year, when the group took a large charge related to the oil spill.
Stripping out such one-offs, the result fell 3.7 percent to $5.33 billion, ahead of an average forecast of $5.03 billion from a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
RC profit strips out unrealised gains and losses related to changes in the value of fuel inventories, and, as such, is comparable with net income under U.S. accounting rules.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.