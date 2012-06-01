LONDON, June 1 BP said on Friday it will
look to sell its shareholding in TNK-BP after the British oil
major received unsolicited indications of interest in its stake
in the Russian joint venture.
"In light of these unsolicited approaches and consistent
with its commitment to maximising shareholder value, and its
obligations under the shareholder agreement, BP has notified
Alfa Access Renova of its intention to pursue a potential sale,"
a statement said on Friday.
TNK-BP is a leading Russian oil company, owned equally by BP
and Alfa Access Renova.
