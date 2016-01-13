LONDON Jan 13 The families of two BP
employees killed in the 2013 In Amenas gas plant attack in
Algeria have filed a lawsuit in London's High Court against the
company, accusing it of failing to take reasonable steps to
protect its workers.
BP, one of three partners with Norway's Statoil and
Algeria's Sonatrach in the In Amenas joint venture plant, said
it understood proceedings against certain BP entities had been
issued in the London court.
"BP remains deeply saddened by the tragic events at In
Amenas ... It is the terrorists who are responsible for the
deaths and injuries that occurred because of the attack," a
spokesman said.
The Islamist militants' attack on the plant in January 2013
killed 40 people, most of them foreign nationals.
"Our clients have now commenced court proceedings to help
them secure the justice they seek following the deaths of Carlos
and Sebastian," said Clive Garner, leading the case at law firm
Irwin Mitchell on behalf of the families of BP employees Carlos
Estrada Valencia, 44, and Sebastian John, 26, who were both
killed during the attack.
In February last year an inquest criticised BP and its joint
venture partners over security at the plant, where armed guards
meant to protect the facility were stationed 1 kilometre away
from the site and the entrance gates to the accommodation
compound were found to have been left open.
BP said several of its entities are facing similar civil
claims in the Texas state court that were brought by individuals
injured in the incident and some families of workers killed.
The London court case was filed last week and a trial could
be more than a year away, a spokesman for Irwin Mitchell said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)