NEW DELHI, Sept 6 BP Plc's India unit is confident of raising output from Reliance Industries' KG D6 block off the east coast of the country, its head Sashi Mukundan said on Tuesday, but added that it could take two years.

Mukundan told Reuters this year that output from the block in the Krishna Godavari basin, India's biggest gas producer, had slipped on technical problems to well below its target.

In July, India's cabinet had approved Reliance's plan to sell 30 percent stake in 21 oil and gas blocks, instead of the 23 originally planned, to BP, making it one of the largest investments in India's oil and gas sector. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)