JAKARTA, March 8 Oil and gas giant BP will shut down its Tangguh Train 2 liquefied natural gas plant in Indonesia's West Papua province for nearly two months for maintenance, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The routine maintenance from early April to the third week of May has been factored into Tangguh's 2017 production plan this year, BP's Indonesia country head, Dharmawan Samsu, told Reuters.

The Tangguh Train 2 plant has an annual capacity of 3.8 million tonnes of LNG. The overall Tangguh project, which also includes Train 1, delivered a record of 119 LNG cargos last year.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata, editing by David Evans)