JAKARTA, March 8 Oil and gas giant BP
will shut down its Tangguh Train 2 liquefied natural gas plant
in Indonesia's West Papua province for nearly two months for
maintenance, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The routine maintenance from early April to the third week
of May has been factored into Tangguh's 2017 production plan
this year, BP's Indonesia country head, Dharmawan Samsu, told
Reuters.
The Tangguh Train 2 plant has an annual capacity of 3.8
million tonnes of LNG. The overall Tangguh project, which also
includes Train 1, delivered a record of 119 LNG cargos last
year.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata,
editing by David Evans)