JAKARTA Nov 16 Indonesia's Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) train 1 is operational again after a fire during routine maintenance forced the closure of a second train, a spokeswoman for field operator BP told Reuters on Friday.

The outage helped Asian spot LNG prices to climb to near $14 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), according to Platts' benchmark for North Asian LNG, up from just under $13.50 per mmBtu.

LNG prices were also pushed up by news that Tangguh had cancelled cargoes to South Korea as a result of the closure. South Korea had shut nuclear power plants earlier this month on safety concerns.

"The first (train) is already running. The second is still being investigated," BP spokeswoman Tantri Yuliandini told Reuters.

Earlier, Rinto Pudyantoro, a spokesman for Indonesia's now-defunct state oil and gas regulator BPMigas, said up to 6 million barrels per day (mbpd) of oil condensate and 1,500 million square feet per day (mmscfd) of gas production was being held up by the outage.

However, Japanese power station company Tohoku Electric , which buys around 120,000 tonnes of LNG a year from Tangguh, said it did not expect any impact to its LNG supply.

The Tanggu field in West Papua province has proven reserves of 14.4 trillion cubic feet of gas and is jointly operated by BP, CNOOC Ltd., China's top offshore oil and gas producer, and Japan's Mitsubishi.

Tangguh currently has long-term contracts with the Fujian LNG project in China, South Korea's K-Power Co., Ltd and POSCO , as well as Sempra Energy LNG Marketing Corp. in Mexico.

The Indonesian government had approved development of a third train at the Tanggu field but the future of the project is currently unclear after a court ruling dismantled BPMigas earlier this week and handed the role of regulator to the Energy Ministry.