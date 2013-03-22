JAKARTA, March 22 London-listed oil and gas giant BP said its plans for a third liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at its Tangguh project in Indonesia are on schedule to go on stream in 2019, in a meeting with the country's oil and gas regulator on Friday.

The Tangguh Train 3 project off-shore front-end engineering design (FEED) is expected to commence early April, and on-shore FEED is scheduled to begin in late 2013, BP Indonesia head of country Dharmawan Samsu said. Commissioning is scheduled for late 2018 and first gas is expected to be delivered in early 2019, Samsu added.

Samsu also said BP's output plans for the LNG plant in 1013 are up slightly from last year.

"In 2012 our work plan and budget was to produce 105 (cargoes) and we delivered 103. And for 2013 we are certain that we can achieve 107 (cargoes)," Samsu said.

Indonesia's new oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) is meeting with oil and gas companies that have operations in the country to firm up plans for 2013, when it plans to reverse declining oil and gas output and increase supply for the country's growing domestic needs.