LONDON Dec 1 Oil major BP has approved a
$9-billion investment to expand its Mad Dog oil field in the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the company said, adding to just a handful
of investment decisions it has taken this year amid weak oil
prices.
The Mad Dog Phase 2 project will start producing oil in late
2021 and will have the capacity to pump up to 140,000 barrels
per day (bpd) from up to 14 wells, BP said.
A leaner design of the expanded Mad Dog, which is located
around 190 miles south of New Orleans, means the project's costs
have fallen to $9 billion from more than $20 billion initially.
BP said its project partners BHP Billiton and Chevron are
expected to made a final investment decision on the field soon.
