LONDON Dec 1 Oil major BP has approved a $9-billion investment to expand its Mad Dog oil field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the company said, adding to just a handful of investment decisions it has taken this year amid weak oil prices.

The Mad Dog Phase 2 project will start producing oil in late 2021 and will have the capacity to pump up to 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) from up to 14 wells, BP said.

A leaner design of the expanded Mad Dog, which is located around 190 miles south of New Orleans, means the project's costs have fallen to $9 billion from more than $20 billion initially.

BP said its project partners BHP Billiton and Chevron are expected to made a final investment decision on the field soon. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)