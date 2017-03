DUBAI Dec 16 BP is producing around 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from the Rumaila field in Iraq, the chief executive of the British oil major said on Monday.

Rumaila pumps more than a third of Iraq's total output of over 3 million bpd, but production was reduced in early November as bad weather limited exports.

"Production today in Rumaila is about 1.45 million barrels per day," Bob Dudley said on the sidelines of a news conference in Muscat.