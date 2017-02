LONDON Feb 24 Baghdad is seeking to involve BP in a major project to revive Iraq's giant northern Kirkuk oilfield, which is suffering from massive declines in production, industry sources said on Friday.

"We envisage BP doing something similar to Rumaila at Kirkuk," said an Iraqi oil executive. He was referring to a $30 billion BP-operated project to develop Iraq's biggest oilfield, located in southern Iraq. (Reporting by Peg Mackey, editing by Jane Baird)