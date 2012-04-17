* No negotiations yet, project in very early days
* Production in 77-yr-old Kirkuk has slumped to 280,000 bpd
* Iraq would like to see 600,000 bpd within 5 years
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, April 17 BP is looking closely at
a project to revive Iraq's northern Kirkuk oilfield, industry
sources said on Tuesday, as Baghdad aims to strengthen its
position in a dispute with semi-autonomous Kurdistan over
ownership of northern Iraqi fields.
Executives from the UK major paid a visit to the giant
oilfield and met with Iraqi officials in Kirkuk at the end of
March. The trip followed initial soundings from Iraq's Oil
Ministry to BP about the ageing oilfield, which is suffering
from massive declines.
"BP is actively considering Kirkuk, provided the economics
work," said an industry source. "But it's very early days; there
are no negotiations."
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain
al-Shahristani is in London this week to attend an energy
conference, but high-level BP executives are not scheduled to
meet with him, the source said.
BP declined to comment.
Baghdad is understood to be keen to have the British oil
major positioned in northern Iraq to counter the recent
controversial move by U.S. major Exxon Mobil into Kurdistan,
according to Western diplomats and Iraqi industry sources.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad are
locked in a long-running feud over oil and land rights.
"The central government has introduced a new element - the
BP factor - which raises the level of debate over Kirkuk," said
an Iraqi oil executive.
Baghdad was furious last year when Exxon Mobil
announced an exploration deal with the Kurds. It considers any
oil contracts struck with the KRG to be illegal. Baghdad
threatened to bar Exxon from future deals and even to reconsider
its role at Iraq's southern West Qurna-1 oilfield.
BP also has a formidable position in southern Iraq. It was
first to move when Baghdad opened the way to foreign oil firms
in 2009, securing a development project with junior partner
China National Petroleum Corp. for the supergiant Rumaila field,
Iraq's biggest producer.
For that reason, the British company would not make a play
in Kurdistan while the central government and Arbil are at odds,
industry sources said.
The Kurds, meanwhile, have warned international oil firms
against signing deals with Baghdad to boost Kirkuk's recovery.
For its part, the UK government is said to be in favour of
BP playing a role in Kirkuk.
But any move by BP into northern Iraq would be purely on
commercial terms, said the industry source, rather than for
political reasons.
PAST ITS PRIME
Production at Kirkuk has slumped to 280,000 barrels per day
from 900,000 bpd in 2001 after years of injecting water and
dumping unwanted crude and products into the field.
Iraqi officials would like to see BP work to stem declines
at the 77-year old field and then raise capacity to around
600,000 barrels per day in five years, the sources said.
Top service companies Schlumberger and Baker Hughes
are also interested in the Kirkuk development project.
"We don't know the terms of the investment model yet. The
important thing is that we've started the process," said an
Iraqi oil official. "Kirkuk needs a lot of work."
Iraq put Kirkuk on the block in its first postwar oil
auction in 2009. A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell
offered to boost flows to 825,000 bpd for a fee of $7.89 a
barrel, but Baghdad insisted on payment of $2 a barrel.
The oilfield is composed of three main geological
formations, or domes: Khurmala, Baba, and Avana.
Khurmala straddles Arbil province and is administered by the
KRG under a 2008 agreement with Baghdad. The Oil Ministry's new
development of Kirkuk will not include Khurmala.
(additional reporting Richard Mably, editing by Jane Baird)