By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 3 BP has finally found a
court prepared to look sympathetically on its arguments about
the eligibility and calculation of compensation claims stemming
from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
In the ruling published on Wednesday, a panel of three
federal judges from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals instructed
the U.S. District Court in New Orleans to look again at whether
the class-action settlement requires claims for business
economic losses to be based on accrual rather than cash
accounting.
The appellate judges also ordered the district court to
issue a "narrowly tailored" injunction to halt disputed payments
until the legal issues have been fully resolved.
"BP is extremely pleased with today's ruling," the company
said in a press release.
It said the judgment "affirms what BP has been saying since
the beginning: claimants should not be paid for fictitious or
wholly non-existent losses. We are gratified that the systematic
payment of such claims by the claims administrator must now come
to an end."
But BP would be unwise to break out the champagne just yet.
The ruling raises fundamental legal questions about the nature
of class action lawsuits, which threaten to create a clash
between different circuit courts and can only be resolved by
further litigation.
The court was splintered, with parts of the opinion
supported by just one of the three judges hearing the appeal,
calling into question whether the circuit court reached the
requisite majority to instruct the district court to issue an
injunction.
And the legal process in New Orleans is revealing political
and philosophical divisions, pitting judges appointed by
Republican presidents against those appointed by Democrats.
For all those reasons, the case appears ripe for rehearing
en banc by the full membership of the Circuit Court of Appeals,
and a possible eventual appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
POLITICAL DIVISIONS
"This case is one of the largest and most novel class
actions in American history," Circuit Judge Edith Brown Clement
wrote for the court.
"As such, significant legal questions are involved that will
affect the course of class action law in this country going
forward, and the class action as a suitable vehicle for the
resolution of conflict for businesses and litigants," she added,
in a strong hint this case could go all the way to the Supreme
Court.
Clement is a favourite in conservative legal circles. She
was first nominated as a federal judge by Republican President
George H W Bush in 1991, and then elevated to a vacant position
on the Circuit Court of Appeals by Republican President George W
Bush in 2001.
In 2005, her name was widely mentioned in connection with
the vacant position on the Supreme Court that eventually went to
John Roberts, now chief justice of the United States.
Clement ruled in BP's favour on three key points.
In Part 1 of her opinion, Clement found the district court
must reconsider whether the settlement requires that
compensation payments be based on accrual rather than cash
accounting. In Part 2, Clement held the agreement excluded
so-called "fictitious claims" with no possible validity whatever
the terms of the agreement might appear to say. In Part 3, she
found the district court should have granted BP an injunction
while the legal issues were resolved.
On Parts 1 and 3, Clement was joined by Circuit Judge Leslie
Southwick, another judge nominated to the appeals court by
Republican George W Bush in 2007. But Southwick declined to join
Part 2, preferring to defer the issue until later proceedings.
On all three points, Clement's legal reasoning was fiercely
opposed by Circuit Judge James Dennis, nominated by Democratic
President Bill Clinton in 1995.
It is worth noting the judge who heard the case originally
in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Louisiana, Carl Barbier, was another Clinton nominee.
So far, the case has been heard by four judges, and they
have divided evenly, along party lines, the two Republican
nominees for BP and the two Democrat appointees for the
plaintiffs.
FRACTURED COURT
There is a dispute about whether the Circuit Court achieved
the necessary majority on the three-judge panel to remand the
case back to the district court for further consideration and
instruct it to issue a narrowly tailored injunction.
Parts 1 and 3 of Clement's opinion for the court were each
clearly supported by two judges (Clement and Southwick). But
Part 2 was supported by Clement alone. Judge Dennis opposed all
three parts.
But Dennis claims Part 3 (the injunction) was based on
reasoning contained in Part 2 (fictitious claims and class
action law) and that there was not, therefore, really a majority
legal analysis for the injunction.
The 'majority opinion' on fictitious claims and class action
lawsuits "is now supported by the vote of one judge," Dennis
wrote in dissent.
"Because the majority opinion's instruction to the district
court regarding the injunction appears to be based on Judge
Clement's separate opinion concerning class-action law, that
instruction does not appear to be based on a majority vote of
this panel," Dennis complained.
Dennis also noted Clement's views on fictitious claims and
class action lawsuits are the subject of separate litigation
before a separate panel of the Fifth Circuit composed of
different judges and due to be heard in November.
By pointing to the potential for a clash between differently
composed panels of the same circuit, Dennis was in effect
hinting the case should be heard by the entire membership of the
Fifth Circuit sitting en banc to resolve the issue once and for
all.
Dennis also hinted the issue might be ripe for Supreme Court
review because the Clement's views threaten to create a clash
between courts in different parts of the United States.
"(Clement's) analysis confuses the relevant legal
principles, is not supported by law from our circuit or others,
and would cause our circuit to split with at least three of our
sister circuits if it were binding," Dennis concluded.
CLASS ACTION ISSUES
In the most fiercely contested part of her judgment, Clement
held BP did not have to pay "fictitious claims" that had no
plausible connection to the oil spill, whatever the terms of the
settlement agreement might appear to say.
If the claimant lacked any standing to pursue a claim for
damages against BP on their own, they could not suddenly be
given standing by the loose drafting of the settlement
agreement. Claimants must be able to show some level of
causation between the spill and their losses.
"A class settlement is not a private agreement between the
parties," Clement noted. "It is a creature of the Federal Rules
of Civil Procedure." The rules cannot create grounds for a claim
where there was never one in the first place.
"Why should BP pay to resolve claims that cannot be plead?"
Clement asked using the legal terminology for stating and making
a claim. The idea that BP was buying "global peace" was a "myth"
and a "legal nullity," she added. "There is no need to secure
peace with those with whom one is not at war."
Clement did not secure any support for her views in Part 2.
Southwick appeared to have some sympathy but refused to commit
himself. Dennis was openly hostile and pointed out possible
inconsistencies with the law in circuit courts covering other
parts of the United States.
But Clement's views are not easily dismissed given her
status as a prominent conservative jurist.
The Supreme Court has been cracking down on class action
litigation in recent years. There is a clear business-friendly
majority on the court keen to restrict rampant class action
lawsuits, comprising Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate
Justices Antonin Scalia, Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and
Samuel Alito.
Clement's views might be controversial and not reflect a
settled legal consensus, but they could well attract the
interest of enough justices on the high court to persuade them
to hear the case in future.
With both Clement and Dennis dropping strong hints the case
is suitable for review en banc or by the Supreme Court, BP's
lawsuit appears set to continue rising up the judicial ladder.