* State law claims dismissed; maritime law preempts
* Other Oil Pollution Act claims kept intact
NEW YORK Aug 26 A federal judge overseeing
hundreds of lawsuits related to last year's massive oil spill
in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday dismissed some plaintiff claims
and allowed others to remain in the litigation.
In a 39-page, 16-part ruling, U.S. District Judge Carl
Barbier dismissed some claims against the main defendant, BP
(BP.L), and its co-defendants in the consolidated litigation in
New Orleans. He dismissed state law claims, stating that state
law is "preempted by maritime law." He also dismissed general
maritime negligence claims against defendants Anadarko (APC.N)
and Mitsui's MOEX Offshore (8031.T).
The judge kept intact other claims in the litigation. He
ruled that plaintiffs "have plausibly alleged" Oil Pollution
Act claims related to the drilling moratorium and a Gulf Coast
cleanup program set up in the wake of the oil spill. Oil
Pollution Act claims against Anadarko were also kept in the
litigation.
The case is In Re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 2:10-md-02179.
