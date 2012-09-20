DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
RIO DE JANEIRO , Sept 20 Oil well drilling is approaching levels last seen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico before the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster and spill in the Macondo field, BP Plc's Vice President for Global Deepwater Response Richard Morrison said on the sidelines of the Rio Oil & Gas Conference on Thursday.
The U.S. declared a government-enforced moratorium after the spill that spewed an estimated 5 million barrels into the Gulf of Mexico according to James Watson, Director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Management, the U.S. agency responsible for oil rig safety in the Gulf.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.
OTTAWA, Feb 13 When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, he will look to nurture economic ties while avoiding tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two are sharply at odds.