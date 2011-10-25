UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
LONDON Oct 25 BP Plc said on Tuesday it wanted to return to Libya and resume oil and gas exploration work, which it halted earlier this year due to the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi's rule.
London-based BP has no oil and gas production in Libya and in February was preparing for the start of exploratory drilling in western Libya when it suspended the effort due to mounting unrest in the north African country.
"We are absolutely planning to go back in and all the signals are that people want us to and expect us to come back," BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley said.
"It's just a matter of time and we'll begin an exploration programme."
Libya was Africa's third-largest oil producer until the conflict led to a shutdown in supplies. Oil companies including Eni and Total have already resumed some of their Libyan output.
BP in 2007 signed a $900 million deal with Libya, which it described at the time as its largest single exploration commitment. It was planning to drill two wells, one offshore and one onshore.
"We remain enthused about the exploration prospects of those two wells," Dudley said. He was speaking at a news conference to discuss BP's third-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.