ALGIERS May 29 BP will return to Libya to resume oil and gas exploration work, which it halted last year due to the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi's rule, Libya's state oil company NOC said.

NOC said its chairman Nouri Berouin held a meeting on Tuesday with BP's deputy chief for exploration, at the NOC's headquarters.

"During the meeting, BP announced the lifting of the state of force majeur starting on May 15, 2012, and return to carry out exploratory activity at onshore and offshore areas belonging to it in Libya," NOC said in a statement on its website. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)