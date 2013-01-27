LONDON Jan 27 BP said it was
reconsidering plans to drill for oil in Libya due to heightened
security fears following an attack by Islamist militants on a
gas plant in neigbouring Algeria earlier this month
"We had expected to restart drilling at the end of the
second quarter this year, but we're currently reviewing our
plans," a BP spokesperson said on Sunday.
BP had been due to resume exploratory drilling that was
suspended during civil unrest that led to the overthrow of
former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Islamist militants took dozens of workers hostage at the
Tigantourine gas complex in eastern Algeria, and 38 were killed
when Algerian forces stormed the plant on Jan. 17.