LONDON Jan 27 BP said it was reconsidering plans to drill for oil in Libya due to heightened security fears following an attack by Islamist militants on a gas plant in neigbouring Algeria earlier this month

"We had expected to restart drilling at the end of the second quarter this year, but we're currently reviewing our plans," a BP spokesperson said on Sunday.

BP had been due to resume exploratory drilling that was suspended during civil unrest that led to the overthrow of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Islamist militants took dozens of workers hostage at the Tigantourine gas complex in eastern Algeria, and 38 were killed when Algerian forces stormed the plant on Jan. 17.