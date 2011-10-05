LONDON Oct 5 The crude distillation unit at BP's small Lingen refinery in Germany remains out of action after a fire broke on Tuesday, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

One worker was injured and taken to hospital for treatment while another worker suffered minor injuries.

"The unit is still out of action," the spokesman said. "There is no time-scale on the restart, but we're assessing it and making sure it is safe before it does come back into production."

Impact on the market is likely to be slight as the 93,000 barrels-per-day refinery was just returning online after undergoing planned maintenance during summer.

