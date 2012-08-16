SINGAPORE Aug 16 BP PLC will later this
month submit a plan to the Indonesian government to build a
third liquefied natural gas (LNG) train, estimated to cost $12
billion, at its Tangguh plant, a senior company official said on
Thursday.
BP and its partners in the project may take a final
investment decision by the middle of 2013 for the new train to
start operations in 2019, BP Asia Pacific Regional President
William Lin said in an email to Reuters.
The third LNG train will have capacity of 3.8 million tonnes
per year (tpa), he said, which would bring total output at the
Tangguh plant in Papua Barat province to 11.4 million tpa.
Earlier this month, BP said it was working on a development
plan for a possible third train at Tangguh.
As part of the expansion, BP signed in May an initial
agreement to provide long-term LNG supply to Indonesia's state
utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) and to support
PLN in providing electricity for Teluk Bintuni Regency in Papua
Barat province.
BP holds a 37.16 percent stake in the Tangguh LNG plant
which it operates, and which began working in mid-2009.
Other Tangguh shareholders are MI Berau B.V., CNOOC Ltd
, Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau) Ltd, KG Berau/KG
Wiriagar, LNG Japan Corporation and Talisman Energy.