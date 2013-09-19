HOUSTON, Sept 19 BP Plc sued a Louisiana
regulator on Thursday for requiring the company to retrieve
anchors lost or buried during cleanup of its 2010 Macondo oil
spill, even though the U.S. Coast Guard has said that would hurt
the environment in the Gulf of Mexico.
The filing, in federal court in Baton Rouge, alleges that
the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources ordered the
company to violate federal law that prohibits retrieval of the
anchors.
The anchors were dropped throughout the Gulf to hold lines
of boom in place that were used to capture oil after the Macondo
disaster that killed 11 men and sent more than 4 million barrels
of oil spewing into the sea. BP said it deployed the booms as
part of a U.S. government-directed spill response.
Many anchors were removed after the cleanup, but others lost
or buried were left.
BP said the company cannot comply with Louisiana's demand
that it recover the rest because federal law prohibits retrieval
of so-called "orphan anchors."
The filing on Thursday was the latest of more than a dozen
motions or appeals BP has made over the cleanup or to slow
payouts from a 2012 settlement to compensate people harmed by
the spill.
BP has complained that the settlement, which was not capped,
has been mismanaged by the claims administrator and it is
costing the company more than expected.
The company has also sued the U.S. government after the
company was excluded from bidding for new federal contracts,
including leases to explore and drill in the Gulf.
The Macondo disaster, the worst-ever offshore oil spill in
U.S. history, so far has cost BP about $42.4 billion in charges
on its balance sheet from payouts, cleanup and restoration costs
and ongoing litigation.
Separately, the second phase of the main trial over
liability for the Macondo spill is scheduled to start Sept. 30.
The first phase of the trial was held to determine blame for
the spill, although the federal judge overseeing the case has
reserved his findings. The second phase of the trial will
consider the amount of oil spilled to assign damages.