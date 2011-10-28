* Louisiana must meet first deadline of Nov 3-judge
* Faces fines, possible claims dismissal
* Oil spill trial to begin Feb 2012
By Moira Herbst
Oct. 27 Louisiana must quickly turn over
documents requested by oil giant BP (BP.L), or else face
dismissal of its lawsuit against the company for losses caused
by the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Louisiana faces fines of up to $10,000 per day if it does
not comply, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Shushan said in an
order today in federal court in New Orleans. The court is
overseeing hundreds of lawsuits related to the 2010 disaster.
After twenty-one days of non-compliance, "the Court will
consider...whether the claims of Louisiana in this [litigation)
shall be dismissed in whole or in part for failure to
prosecute," according to a court document.
Louisiana Attorney General James "Buddy" Caldwell sued BP
in March for economic and environmental damages related to the
tragedy, which killed 11 workers and spilled up to 5 million
barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. The lawsuit also names
Transocean RIGN.VX, which owned and operated the Deepwater
Horizon rig that ultimately sunk.
Louisiana seeks at least $1 million per day for the 87 days
the oil leaked off the Louisiana coast in 2010, plus cleanup
costs, according to the lawsuit.
A spokesman for Caldwell's office could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Shushan, who is assisting U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier
with the consolidated lawsuits, said Louisiana must give BP
documents related to the phase one of the trial by November 3.
This first proceeding will apportion blame among BP and other
defendants for the disaster, is scheduled to begin in February
2012.
The state must produce documents related to the second
phase of the trial by November 21, the document said. The
second phase focuses on claims related to stopping the flow of
oil and cleaning up after the disaster.
The court will fine Louisiana $2,500 per day for each day
of non-compliance with the order, the judge ruled. After seven
days, the fine rises to $5,000 per day; after 14 days it rises
to $10,000 per day.
The case is In Re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig Deepwater Horizon
in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010, MDL-2179, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana (New Orleans).
(Reporting by Moira Herbst; editing by Carol Bishopric)