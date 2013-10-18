LONDON Oct 18 International oil company BP Plc
named Richard Herbert of smaller oil group Talisman
Energy as its new head of exploration on Friday,
replacing Mike Daly who it said had decided to retire at the end
of 2013.
Herbert spent six years in Russia with BP's since dissolved
joint venture TNK-BP before joining Talisman in 2009. Until that
he had worked for BP for almost two decades.
He will join BP as chief operating officer, exploration, at
the end of October, based in London, reporting to Lamar McKay,
BP's chief executive for the main upstream part of the business.