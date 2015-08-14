SINGAPORE Aug 14 BP's book leader for
Asia crude trading, Chu Said Thong, will retire from the company
in the fourth quarter, two traders with knowledge of the matter
said on Friday.
Chu, who worked at BP during most of his career, is
well-known for playing a key role in the Asia-Pacific crude
market. Under his helm, BP became one of the top three buyers of
Malaysian crude, the traders said.
"He's an institution by himself in BP," one of the traders
said. "It's going to be tough to imagine a BP without Chu."
BP could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)