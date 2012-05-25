LONDON May 25 Oil major BP said it was no longer considering shipping gas from its Shah Deniz Stage 2 Gas field in Azerbaijan through the Nabucco pipeline, forcing the EU-backed project to offer a smaller alternative.

Iain Conn, BP's head of fuel refining and marketing said in a speech on Thursday that BP and Azeri state oil group Socar were now considering only two options for their gas - a smaller, pipeline from the Nabucco consortium, known as 'Nabucco West", and the South East Europe Pipeline (SEEP). (Reporting by Tom Bergin)