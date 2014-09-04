LONDON, Sept 4 A man has died after an incident
on a North Sea oil platform owned by BP Plc, the company
said on Thursday.
"BP is deeply saddened to confirm that an offshore worker
has died following an incident on the Unity platform," BP said
in a statement. It did not name the man but said the man's
immediate family had been informed.
The Edinburgh-based Scotsman newspaper website said it was
understood the death had resulted from a fall.
BP's safety record on its oil rigs has been under heightened
scrutiny since the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
The offshore worker was an employee of British energy
services firm Cape Plc. The Unity platform does not
produce any oil but is part of the BP-operated Forties Pipeline
System (FPS), which brings oil to shore in Scotland.
The incident happened between 0300 GMT and 0330 GMT, Cape
spokeswoman Zoe Ogilvie said.
"The deceased was part of a Cape team carrying out routine
maintenance onboard BP's Unity platform," Ogilvie said. "Our
thoughts go out to his family, to whom we will be offering every
support."
Both BP and Cape said they would work with Police Scotland
and the Health and Safety Executive on a full investigation.
(Reporting by David Sheppard in London; Editing by Mark Potter)