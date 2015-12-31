OSLO Dec 31 BP said it ordered a total evacuation of its Valhall platform in the North Sea on Thursday after a barge broke its anchor and was drifting towards the installation following a storm.

"The barge has changed direction and BP has decided to shut production (at Valhall) and there will be a total demanning of the platform. There are 71 people left on the platform and they are being evacuated as we speak," a BP spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton)