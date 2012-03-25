Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, March 25 BP has put North Sea oil assets worth close to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) up for sale, the Sunday Times reported.
BP, which on Thursday got a green light to drill a deepwater well off the Shetland Islands, has made the move following UK government plans to encourage more exploration in the North Sea.
The newspaper report, citing industry sources, said BP had launched an auction this month to sell many of its stakes in reservoirs where it holds a minority position, adding that it had hired investment bank Jefferies as an adviser.
BP made no comment when contacted by Reuters.
($1 = 0.6304 British pounds)
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One