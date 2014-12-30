LONDON Dec 30 BP has started producing
oil from its Kinnoull field in the central North Sea, the oil
major said on Tuesday, bringing on stream a new field that feeds
into BP's existing Andrew platform off the coast of Scotland.
Oil and gas produced at Andrew and Kinnoull is expected to
peak at over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and will
be transported to the mainland via the Forties oil pipeline and
CATS gas pipeline, BP said.
BP said it was investing, together with project partners,
more than 7 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) in the North Sea over
the next five years and that it had won licences in 7 new North
Sea blocks in the government's latest allocation round.
It has traditionally invested heavily in Britain's North Sea
exploration but declining resources and expensive operating and
drilling costs have prompted it to shift its focus to more
profitable markets.
BP has sold several North Sea assets, including oil fields
to Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA).
($1 = 0.6440 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)