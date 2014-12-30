LONDON Dec 30 BP has started producing oil from its Kinnoull field in the central North Sea, the oil major said on Tuesday, bringing on stream a new field that feeds into BP's existing Andrew platform off the coast of Scotland.

Oil and gas produced at Andrew and Kinnoull is expected to peak at over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and will be transported to the mainland via the Forties oil pipeline and CATS gas pipeline, BP said.

BP said it was investing, together with project partners, more than 7 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) in the North Sea over the next five years and that it had won licences in 7 new North Sea blocks in the government's latest allocation round.

It has traditionally invested heavily in Britain's North Sea exploration but declining resources and expensive operating and drilling costs have prompted it to shift its focus to more profitable markets.

BP has sold several North Sea assets, including oil fields to Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA). ($1 = 0.6440 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)