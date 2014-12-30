(Adds impact on Forties production, Brent futures)
LONDON Dec 30 BP has started producing
oil from its Kinnoull field in the central North Sea, the oil
major said on Tuesday, bringing on stream a new field that feeds
into BP's existing Andrew platform off the coast of Scotland.
Oil and gas produced at Andrew and Kinnoull is expected to
peak at over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and will
be transported to the mainland via the Forties oil pipeline and
CATS gas pipeline, BP said.
The contribution from Kinnoull should help to offset some of
the decline in Forties production from the Nexen-operated
Buzzard field. Forties is the biggest of the four crude streams
that underpin the price of dated Brent and Brent futures
so fluctuations in Forties supply can impact global oil prices.
Traders said that Buzzard is becoming well-constrained and
is currently pumping at about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd),
down from its previous maximum operating capacity of about
205,000 bpd.
The latest updates on the Forties Pipeline System website
indicate a smaller contribution to the Forties blend from
Buzzard in the first quarter of 2015, dropping to around 30
percent in April from 43 percent in the week Dec. 22-28.
BP said it was investing, together with project partners,
more than 7 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) in the North Sea over
the next five years and that it had won licences in 7 new North
Sea blocks in the government's latest allocation round.
It has traditionally invested heavily in Britain's North Sea
exploration but declining resources and expensive operating and
drilling costs have prompted it to shift its focus to more
profitable markets.
BP has sold several North Sea assets, including oil fields,
to Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA).
($1 = 0.6440 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Claire Milhench; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)