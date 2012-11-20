OSLO Nov 20 Energy firm BP restarted partial produciton at its Ula platform in the Norwegian North Sea after halting output in September because of a potentially dangerous hydrocarbon leak, the firm said on Tuesday.

Ula, which is expected to produce around 11,000 barrels per day in 2012 has been back in operation since Saturday but the Blane, Tambar and Oselvar fields, which produce a combined 22,000 barrels per day through Ula, are not yet online, BP spokesman Jan Erik Geirmo said.