LONDON, July 28 Oil prices are expected to
remain soft in the short and medium term, BP's chief financial
officer told a news conference on Tuesday.
Oil prices have halved over the past year on a global glut,
while the prospect of additional supply from Iran once Western
sanctions are lifted has weighed further on values in recent
weeks.
"We haven't seen the full effect yet," BP CFO Brian Gilvary
said, referring to a ramp-up in exports from Iran.
Chief Executive Bob Dudley added that slower Chinese
economic growth, increased production from OPEC members and
rising U.S. oil output were adding to the bearish picture.
Dudley indicated BP was planning its projects to break even
at an oil price of $60-65 a barrel.
Brent crude prices fell close to a six-month low on
Tuesday below $53 per barrel.
