UPDATE 1-Bank of Ireland CEO Boucher to retire before year-end
* Boucher took charge shortly after bank sought state bailout
DUBLIN, March 24 Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher will retire later this year after almost a decade in charge of the lender he guided from the brink of nationalisation to lead a revival across the sector, the bank said on Friday.