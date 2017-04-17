HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.

The leak was discovered on Friday and a team from BP, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and local government was brought in to coordinate efforts. The team halted the well leaks overnight, BP said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Diane Craft)