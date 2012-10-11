Oct 10 BP PLC and the U.S. Justice
Department are close to a broad deal that would release the
company from additional civil and criminal liabilities arising
out of 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the talks.
BP in March reached an estimated $7.8 billion deal to
resolve its liability with plaintiffs, a wide-ranging group that
represents condominium owners, fishermen, hoteliers, restaurant
owners and others who say their livelihood was damaged by the
spill.
A settlement with the Justice Department would resolve BP's
biggest remaining liability from the rig explosion that killed
11 workers and led to the worst offshore oil spill in U.S.
history.
BP could be liable for between $5.4 billion and $21 billion
in civil penalties under the Clean Water Act alone, depending on
whether it were found to be grossly negligent, which it has
denied, the paper said (htt p://link.reuters.com/nef33t).
Both BP and Justice Department declined to comment to
Reuters when contacted about the Journal report.