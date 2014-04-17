April 16 BP Plc said the U.S. Coast Guard
on Tuesday ended patrols and operations on the final three
shoreline miles in Louisiana, bringing to a close the four-year
cleanup of the Gulf Coast following the Deepwater Horizon oil
spill.
The move completes a cleanup operations that ended in
Florida, Alabama and Mississippi last June, BP said in a
statement on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/zuz58v)
The 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico killed 11 rig
workers and spilled 4 million barrels of oil in the worst
offshore spill in U.S. history.
"BP has spent more than $14 billion and more than 70 million
personnel hours on response and cleanup activities," Laura
Folse, BP's executive vice president for Response and
Environmental Restoration, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)