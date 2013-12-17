LONDON Dec 17 Oil company BP Plc opened
up a new front in its battle with litigants in its U.S. oil
spill trial on Tuesday, filing a fraud suit against Mikal Watts,
the lawyer who represented seamen claiming economic injury as a
result of the disaster.
In a statement, BP said it had also asked for payments from
the Seafood Settlement Compensation program, into which it has
paid $2.3 billion, to be suspended while its allegations are
investigated.
In its lawsuit BP claims some of Watts's clients were
"phantoms" carrying social security numbers that belonged to
either living people that were not the named claimants or in
some cases to people who were dead.