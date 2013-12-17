HOUSTON Dec 17 BP Plc filed a fraud
lawsuit in U.S. court on Tuesday to halt some of the $2.3
billion it set aside to compensate commercial fishermen for
losses claimed after the British oil company's 2010 offshore oil
spill, the biggest in U.S. history.
The latest court action by BP seeking to reduce payments
from the spill alleges that part of a group of fishermen hurt by
the spill, clients of lawyer Mikal C. Watts, did not exist.
"We now know that over half of Watts' alleged
clients were phantoms: individuals never represented by Watts,
in a number of cases not even commercial fishermen, and in some
instances individuals who are deceased," BP said in its court
filing.
Watts's law office did not provide immediate comment.
BP said about $1 billion has already been paid out from the
its so-called Seafood Compensation Fund, including payments to
eight people represented by Watts.
The company did not say how many people in total have
already received payments from the seafood fund, which has $1.3
billion left in it.
BP wants the court to halt the payouts, look into the fraud
allegations, and potentially recover some of its money.
The company said Watts filed 648 individual crew claims -
less than two percent of the more than 40,000 claimants he
purported to represent. Of those 648 claims, eight have been
found eligible while 17 claims are still pending, the oil
company said.
BP, which still faces potential fines under the Clean Water
Act, has filed numerous lawsuits to curb payouts related to the
spill after taking provisions for $42.4 billion to cover the
clean-up, compensation and fines.
The filing was made in U.S. court for the Eastern District
of Louisiana, where a jury could soon reach a verdict in the
trial former BP engineer Kurt Mix, who allegedly deleted text
messages and voice mails about the estimated size of the spill.
He has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction of justice.