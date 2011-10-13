* Regulator: BP does not have "deeply flawed" record
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 BP (BP.L) (BP.N) will be
allowed to participate in an upcoming U.S. offshore oil and gas
lease sale despite its role in the largest offshore oil spill
in U.S. history, a top government regulator said on Thursday.
Michael Bromwich, head of the newly formed Bureau of Safety
and Environmental Enforcement, said his agency determined that
it would not be appropriate to ban BP from obtaining new leases
to drill offshore.
"They don't have a deeply flawed record offshore," Bromwich
told reporters after testifying at a House Natural Resources
committee hearing.
"The question is, 'Do you administer the administrative
death penalty based on one incident?' and we've concluded
that's not appropriate."
The department has scheduled a lease sale in December,
offering more than 20 million acres for development in the
western Gulf of Mexico.
It will be the first offshore lease sale since an explosion
on the Deepwater Horizon rig last year killed 11 workers and
ruptured BP's Macondo well, spewing more than 4 million barrels
of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
In the days after the accident, observers raised the
possibility that the government may bar BP from moving ahead
with its offshore drilling program in response to the
disaster.
SLAP ON THE WRIST
Representative Edward Markey, the top Democrat on the House
committee, said he thinks the government should reconsider its
decision not to suspend BP.
He also called for Congress to raise the fines that
companies face for violating offshore drilling regulations.
The drilling enforcement agency issued citations on
Wednesday against BP and its top contractors, Transocean
RIGN.VX and Halliburton (HAL.N), for last year's drilling
accident. By law, the companies face fines of up to $35,000 a
day, per incident for the violations.
Based on that statute and length of time between the
explosion and the capping of the Macondo well, Markey said that
BP would face at most $21 million in fines for its seven
citations. He said Halliburton and Transocean would each face
at most $12 million in fines.
Markey said he thinks the fines are not high enough, with
BP's potential penalties representing just seven hours of
profit for the company by his estimates.
"That fine obviously does not even begin to approach the
amount needed to be a deterrent against a repeat of this
tragedy. That fine is a slap on the wrist," Markey said at the
hearing.
Bromwich agreed that the penalties need to be raised,
reiterating his call that civil fines should at least be in the
six-figure range.
The agency has not offered details on the amount of fines
the companies may face. Bromwich said the agency will have to
determine what time period would be used to assess fines for
each citation.
Some Republican lawmakers at the hearing questioned the
agency's authority to issue citations to contractors.
Traditionally, the agency has only regulated well operators.
Bromwich said government lawyers believe the agency can go
after contractors based on statutes in the Outer Continental
Shelf Lands Act.
