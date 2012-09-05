Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. Justice Department is ramping up its rhetoric against BP PLC for the massive 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, laying out in a new court filing examples of what it calls "gross negligence and willful misconduct."
The filing is the sharpest position yet taken by the U.S. government as it seeks to hold the British oil giant largely responsible for the largest oil spill in U.S. history.
"The behavior, words, and actions of these BP executives would not be tolerated in a middling size company manufacturing dry goods for sale in a suburban mall," government lawyers wrote in the filing on Aug. 31 in federal court in New Orleans.
The government lawyers wrote that they decided to elaborate on BP's alleged gross negligence because they believed BP was trying to persuade a federal judge to exonerate the company.
The oil spill started in April 2010 when an explosion destroyed the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and killed 11 workers. Some analysts have put the cost of the spill at $60 billion or more.
Spokespeople for BP did not respond to a request for comment late on Tuesday.
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.