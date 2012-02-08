(Please note that paragraph 9 contains language that may be
offensive to some readers)
* Emails on testing, cement work excluded
* BP, Halliburton win rulings excluding emails
* Feb. 27 trial over largest offshore US oil spill
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 8 BP Plc won a court order
keeping several potentially damaging emails out of a scheduled
trial to determine responsibility for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill.
Wednesday's ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Shushan in
New Orleans came a day after U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier
rejected the oil company's effort to keep evidence about
settlements it had already reached out of the trial.
The rulings came as Barbier prepares to preside on Feb. 27
over a non-jury trial to assign blame for the April 20, 2010
explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig, which killed 11 people
and caused the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history.
Plaintiffs include individuals and businesses, represented
by a plaintiffs' steering committee that had sought to introduce
the email evidence, as well as states and the U.S. government.
The main corporate defendants include BP, rig owner
Transocean Ltd and Halliburton Co, which
provided cementing services for the Macondo oil well. Anadarko
Petroleum Corp, one of BP's partners in the well, is
also involved in the trial.
Shushan granted BP's request to exclude as hearsay several
2009 emails among Anadarko employees about tropical storm damage
to another Transocean rig that had been under contract to BP.
In one email, an Anadarko employee expressed disappointment
that BP had not disclosed some information related to the
damage, prompting another to respond: "Bummer. I'm amazed that
they did not tell us about this."
Shushan also granted BP's and Transocean's request to keep
out a June 2010 email from Halliburton employee Ryan Haire
questioning their reported findings regarding some tests, saying
he had no personal knowledge of those findings.
The judge also granted Halliburton's request to exclude an
email from a BP geologist to a colleague in February 2010,
offering "thanks for the shitty cement job."
Halliburton contended that the email was no more than a
casual, tasteless joke made by one friend to another. Shushan
concluded that there was no showing that the email was a
"business record" of the cement work that could be introduced
into evidence.
Barbier had on Tuesday ruled in Halliburton's favor on
whether evidence of BP's settlements with Anadarko and other
companies was admissible at trial.
Halliburton had said such evidence could show the settling
companies' potential bias in BP's favor, while BP had countered
that they were irrelevant to establishing liability.
Bob Dudley, BP's chief executive, said on Tuesday that he
was prepared to settle the entire case on reasonable terms, but
would otherwise go to trial.
The London-based company also reported a higher quarterly
profit and raised its dividend.
BP has set aside roughly $42 billion for spill costs. Lucy
Haskins, a Barclays Capital analyst, wrote on Wednesday that the
cost could top $60 billion if BP were found grossly negligent.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York)