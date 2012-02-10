* Evidence of Texas, Alaska incidents excluded
* Judge: Older cases too dissimilar from Gulf spill
* Feb. 27 trial expected
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 9 BP Plc won a court order to keep
references to some previous accidents out of this month's trial
to assess blame for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, the oil
company's second victory in as many days to bar potentially
damaging evidence.
Thursday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New
Orleans followed a ruling Wednesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge
Sally Shushan to keep out some emails questioning some of BP's
activities before and after the spill.
Barbier blocked the introduction of evidence related to two
accidents involving BP facilities: a 2005 explosion at a
Texas City, Texas refinery that killed 15 people, and a 2006
rupture of a corroded pipeline at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.
In the Texas case, BP pleaded guilty to violating the Clean
Water Act and accepted a $50 million fine. BP pleaded guilty to
a criminal Clean Water Act violation and was fined $20 million
in the Alaska case.
Barbier, however, ruled that the prior incidents were "not
sufficiently similar" to the April 20, 2010 explosion of the
Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and blowout of the Macondo oil
well, which BP mainly owned.
"The prior incidents were all land-based, while the Macondo
incident occurred in the Gulf of Mexico," Barbier wrote.
"Additionally, the circumstances of oil refinery disasters and
(an) exploratory drilling disaster are vastly different."
James Roy, a lawyer for some of the plaintiffs, who include
people and businesses harmed by the accident, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
BP was also fined a record $87 million by the federal
Occupational Safety and Health Administration for safety
problems at the Texas refinery.
Barbier is scheduled on Feb. 27 to preside over a non-jury
trial to assign blame for the Deepwater Horizon accident, which
killed 11 people and caused the largest offshore oil spill in
U.S. history.
Other corporate defendants include rig owner Transocean Ltd
and Halliburton Co, which provided cementing
services for the well. Plaintiffs also include the U.S.
government, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
BP has set aside roughly $42 billion for spill costs. Chief
Executive Bob Dudley this week said the London-based company is
preparing for trial, but willing to settle on reasonable terms.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)