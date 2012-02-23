* US raised Clean Water Act, Oil Pollution Act claims
* BP, Anadarko owned 90 percent of Macondo well
* Trial scheduled to begin Feb. 27
(Edits first paragraph; adds BP, Transocean comments)
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 22 BP Plc and Anadarko
Petroleum Corp are liable for civil damages under
federal pollution laws over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a
U.S. judge ruled, exposing them to billions of dollars in
potential fines.
Wednesday's decision by U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in
New Orleans allows the U.S. government to pursue civil penalties
at a trial he is scheduled to oversee beginning on Feb. 27.
BP spokesman Daren Beaudo said in a statement the oil
company has paid out more than $8 billion in claims, and
repeated its commitment to pay "all legitimate claims" and help
economic and environmental restoration along the Gulf coast.
Anadarko did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Barbier also said Transocean Ltd may be liable for
some cleanup costs, but the owner of the exploded Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig called the decision a "vital win" that
limited its potential liability.
In his decision, Barbier said BP and Anadarko are liable
under the Clean Water Act for oil discharged beneath the water
surface because they owned a respective 65 percent and 25
percent of the Macondo well that blew out.
The judge ruled that BP and Anadarko are also liable under
the Oil Pollution Act for oil removal costs and damages. He said
their liability under both laws is "joint and several," meaning
that each could be responsible for the entire amount owed.
"Anadarko and BP were the ones directly engaged in the
enterprise which caused the spill," Barbier wrote.
"If Congress envisioned that the owner of the offshore
facility would have to respond to an oil spill such as this one,
then it is logical that they would also be the party upon whom
the civil penalty is imposed," he added.
Barbier also said Transocean may qualify under the Clean
Water Act as an "operator" of an offshore facility, but there
were "disputed facts" as to whether it did. He also said
Transocean may be liable under the Oil Pollution Act for oil
removal costs, but not the subsurface discharge of oil.
Transocean spokesman Brian Kennedy in a statement called the
decision "a vital win for Transocean and for the long-term
viability of the industry's operator-contractor model."
Wyn Hornbuckle, a spokesman for the U.S.
Department of Justice, said that agency is reviewing the
decision.
Anadarko agreed in October to pay BP $4 billion to
settle claims between the companies over the spill.
In exchange, BP agreed to indemnify Anadarko for most
spill-related costs, though Anadarko remained liable for its
share of fines payable to the government.
The Clean Water Act lets the government seek fines of up to
$1,100 per barrel of oil spilled, or $4,300 per barrel if gross
negligence or willful misconduct is found.
Assuming 4.1 million barrels were spilled as the government
contends, that could result in a penalty of $4.5 billion, and
potentially $17.6 billion if there were gross negligence.
Barbier declined to rule that BP and Anadarko could face
unlimited liability under the Oil Pollution Act, as the
government requested.
The April 20, 2010 rig explosion caused 11 deaths, and led
to the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history.
BP is based in London; Anadarko in The Woodlands, Texas; and
Transocean in Vernier, Switzerland.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Richard Chang and
Richard Pullin)