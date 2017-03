OSLO Nov 3 Energy firm BP has shut oil production at its Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea and expects production to resume sometime this month.

"The oil production is down due to ongoing repair of a riser valve for gas injection," a BP spokesman said. "Start-up of oil production expected within this month."

Skarv produced around 70,000 barrels of oil per day in August, the latest month for which data is available. It is among the top Norwegian oil producing fields. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)