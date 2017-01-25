LONDON Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies
under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big
impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas
emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on
Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Trump signed orders to smooth the path for the
Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines in a move to expand
energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration
environmental decisions.
As part of his election campaign, Trump promised to bolster
the U.S. oil, gas and coal industries, partly by undoing federal
regulations curbing carbon dioxide emissions.
"The actual implications of change in U.S. policy are
unlikely to be a big game changer," Spencer Dale, group chief
economist at BP, told journalists in London.
"The U.S. has played an enormous leadership role together
with China in galvanizing international support (for action on
climate change) .... Much of that improvement in the outlook for
carbon emissions isn't happening in America," he added.
"Improvements within America are due to energy efficiency
... which are still quite valued in an economy that encourages
growth and competitiveness."
Earlier on Wednesday, the chief executive of German utility
E.ON singled out the election of Trump as an obstacle
to global efforts to tackle climate change.
China has been keen to be seen as leading the way on climate
change as Trump has dismissed it as a "hoax" and vowed during
his presidential campaign to pull the United States out of the
2015 Paris Agreement which aims to phase out net greenhouse gas
emissions in the second half of this century.
"What could be a game changer is if the U.S. stops playing a
significant (climate) leadership role, it then has significant
implication for wider international commitment and that
could have greater impact," Dale said.
In its annual Energy Outlook report on Wednesday, BP
forecast renewable energy would be the fastest growing energy
source to 2035, increasing at an average annual rate of 7.6
percent.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark
Potter)