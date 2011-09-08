* Plant is expected to resume operations on September 11

* Destin trying to find alternate gas delivery points

NEW YORK, Sept 8 BP ( BP.N ) ( BP.L ) declared force majeure on the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant in Mississippi after it sustained damage from Tropical Storm Lee, the company said late Wednesday.

The plant is majority owned and operated by BP America Corporation.

Enterprise Natural Gas Processing LLC, a unit of Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD.N ), owns a 40 percent stake.

The Destin natural gas pipeline, which is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge ( ENB.TO ) owning 33 percent, feeds into the Pascagoula plant, which has a capacity to process 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

The plant is expected to resume operations on September 11, 2011, the Destin Pipeline Co said on its website.

The company also terminated a force majeure on Wednesday afternoon issued last week for its offshore operations due to the formation of Tropical Storm Lee in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Destin was still not able to transport gas from its offshore receipt points to its onshore delivery points, it said in a website posting, but it was trying to find alternate delivery points for the gas, "to minimize the impact of the Pascagoula Processing Plant force majeure." (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)