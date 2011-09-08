* Plant is expected to resume operations on September 11
* Destin trying to find alternate gas delivery points
NEW YORK, Sept 8 BP (BP.N) (BP.L) declared
force majeure on the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant in
Mississippi after it sustained damage from Tropical Storm Lee,
the company said late Wednesday.
The plant is majority owned and operated by BP America
Corporation.
Enterprise Natural Gas Processing LLC, a unit of Enterprise
Products Partners (EPD.N), owns a 40 percent stake.
The Destin natural gas pipeline, which is majority owned by
BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge (ENB.TO) owning 33
percent, feeds into the Pascagoula plant, which has a capacity
to process 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas.
The plant is expected to resume operations on September 11,
2011, the Destin Pipeline Co said on its website.
The company also terminated a force majeure on Wednesday
afternoon issued last week for its offshore operations due to
the formation of Tropical Storm Lee in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico.
Destin was still not able to transport gas from its
offshore receipt points to its onshore delivery points, it said
in a website posting, but it was trying to find alternate
delivery points for the gas, "to minimize the impact of the
Pascagoula Processing Plant force majeure."
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)