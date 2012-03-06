LONDON, March 6 Oil company BP has paid its former chief executive Tony Hayward over $1 million in bonus for 2011, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed.

Hayward, who left the company in 2010 following the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, received 144,422 shares valued at 720,000 pounds, according to the filing. Hayward retained an entitlement under a long-term share plan linked to company performance.

Hayward stepped down by "mutual agreement," according to the statement announcing his departure.

On Friday, BP agreed to pay an estimated $7.8 billion to hoteliers, fishermen and others affected by the 5 million barrels of crude that leaked into the Gulf after a blast on a BP rig that killed 11 men.

The company still faces legal action from the U.S. government, which could levy fines of over $20 billion if it can prove gross negligence.

The filing also showed that Hayward's replacement, American Bob Dudley, received total compensation of $6.8 million for 2011.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has not published its directors pay for 2011, but Dudley's pay is broadly in line with the level his opposite number at Shell, Peter Voser, has earned in recent years. It is modest, however, when compared with his U.S. peers.

In 2010, Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil company, received $29 million in total compensation, while Chevron Corp paid its CEO John Watson total compensation of $16.3 million. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Jim Mulva received about $17.9 million. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Carol Bishopric)