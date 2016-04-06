LONDON, April 6 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders in BP vote against Chief Executive Bob Dudley's proposed $19.6 million remuneration for 2015 after the British oil and gas company recorded its biggest annual loss.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the pay of the company's executives at it annual general meeting in London on April 14.

"Given our concerns regarding bonus payouts and the overall incentive structure, we do not believe shareholders should support the remuneration report at this time," Glass Lewis said in a report. (Reporting by Ron Bousso. Editing by Jane Merriman)