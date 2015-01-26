* Steps follows $1 billion redundancy plan
* CEO Dudley cites tougher external environment
* Majors have been slashing costs to protect dividend
(Adds comment from BP, details about salaries)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Jan 26 BP is freezing base pay
across the group this year, the latest in a series of steps by
oil majors to cut costs in response to sinking oil prices.
Over the past year, oil majors have been selling assets to
protect cash flows and shareholder dividends.
Many have accelerated cuts in capital and operating
expenditures, including freezing some projects, as crude prices
more than halved since June to below $50 per barrel.
Salaries in the oil sector are a major part of operating
expenses. BP employed 83,900 employees in 2013 and paid them
around $13.6 billion in benefits, including wages and pensions,
according to the company's website.
"The tougher external environment in 2015 means that our
businesses and functions need to work... to take a number of
measures in response to the harsh trading environment," Chief
Executive Bob Dudley said in a message to staff on Monday.
"One of the measures we are taking across the group is a
general freeze to base pay for 2015, with only a few exceptions
for specific circumstances around the world," Dudley added.
A BP spokesman would not comment directly on the internal
message but confirmed the step, saying: "We have told staff
across BP that we intend to freeze base pay worldwide for 2015.
"Together with our work to simplify and increase efficiency
across BP, we see this as a prudent measure in response to the
current challenging market environment in which BP is
operating."
In December, BP announced a $1 billion programme to cut
thousands of jobs globally, including its UK North Sea
operations.
For a summary of budget cuts and project cancellations that
have been announced by oil companies, see.
